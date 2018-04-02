NY Forecast for Wednesday, April 4, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Rain developing;45;41;SSE;10;60%;92%;1

Binghamton;Periods of rain;43;41;S;13;84%;85%;1

Buffalo;Periods of rain;51;39;SSW;7;69%;93%;1

Central Park;Occasional rain;49;48;S;6;72%;71%;2

Dansville;Rain at times;52;49;S;11;72%;86%;1

Dunkirk;Milder with rain;56;38;SSW;7;70%;90%;1

East Hampton;Rain and drizzle;46;43;SSW;8;75%;85%;2

Elmira;Periods of rain;49;47;S;9;79%;86%;1

Farmingdale;A little rain;46;45;SSW;10;80%;68%;1

Fort Drum;Afternoon rain;43;39;SSE;10;68%;97%;1

Fulton;Becoming rainy;44;42;SSE;8;76%;95%;1

Glens Falls;Afternoon rain;44;39;S;8;73%;88%;1

Islip;A touch of rain;47;45;SSW;8;78%;70%;1

Ithaca;Breezy with rain;46;43;S;14;79%;86%;1

Jamestown;Periods of rain;55;41;SSW;10;86%;92%;1

Massena;Bit of rain, snow;44;37;ENE;7;62%;91%;1

Montauk;Rain and drizzle;46;44;SSW;7;76%;85%;2

Montgomery;Periods of rain;45;43;ESE;7;76%;76%;1

Monticello;Rain at times;40;38;S;6;84%;77%;1

New York;A touch of rain;49;48;S;7;72%;71%;2

New York Jfk;A bit of rain;46;45;S;12;83%;72%;2

New York Lga;A little rain;49;48;S;10;71%;67%;2

Newburgh;Periods of rain;44;42;S;6;85%;76%;1

Niagara Falls;Cloudy with showers;48;40;SSW;9;66%;98%;1

Ogdensburg;Afternoon rain;46;38;ENE;6;57%;94%;1

Penn (Yan);Periods of rain;48;45;S;11;74%;86%;1

Plattsburgh;A little p.m. rain;46;38;SSE;9;58%;93%;3

Poughkeepsie;Periods of rain;46;44;SSE;6;75%;76%;1

Rochester;Rain at times;50;46;S;9;67%;87%;1

Rome;Rain developing;42;36;E;10;79%;95%;1

Saranac Lake;Afternoon rain;43;34;SSE;7;63%;90%;2

Shirley;A little rain;47;44;SSW;6;79%;70%;2

Syracuse;Becoming rainy;44;41;SE;9;81%;93%;1

Watertown;Afternoon rain;45;41;S;7;74%;100%;1

Wellsville;A little rain;51;45;S;11;68%;88%;1

Westhampton Beach;Rain and drizzle;46;44;SSW;9;81%;75%;2

White Plains;A little rain;45;43;S;8;76%;69%;1

