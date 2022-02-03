Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, February 3, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;40;S;5;89%

Binghamton;Cloudy;36;S;10;81%

Buffalo;Flurries;32;NNW;4;84%

Central Park;Showers;43;Calm;0;96%

Dansville;Showers;36;Calm;0;89%

Dunkirk;Flurries;32;N;6;85%

East Hampton;Fog;39;SSW;2;90%

Elmira;Cloudy;39;WSW;6;69%

Farmingdale;Fog;39;Calm;0;95%

Fort Drum;Rain;36;S;8;93%

Fulton;Showers;38;S;8;85%

Glens Falls;Rain;39;SSW;8;82%

Islip;Fog;40;SE;1;83%

Ithaca;Cloudy;36;SE;14;85%

Jamestown;Flurries;30;NNW;13;100%

Massena;Showers;35;W;6;92%

Montauk;Cloudy;39;S;5;95%

Montgomery;Showers;33;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Cloudy;34;W;2;91%

New York;Fog;42;SW;5;95%

New York Jfk;Fog;38;E;3;96%

New York Lga;Fog;41;Calm;0;88%

Newburgh;Showers;39;SSW;1;92%

Niagara Falls;Snow;29;NNW;6;74%

Ogdensburg;Rain;34;WSW;5;100%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;SSW;12;75%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;81%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;40;S;5;92%

Rochester;Flurries;35;WSW;7;92%

Rome;Rain;37;E;5;95%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;35;SW;10;84%

Shirley;Fog;37;Calm;0;100%

Syracuse;Showers;40;S;8;76%

Watertown;Showers;38;SSW;9;82%

Wellsville;Showers;36;S;6;93%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;38;NNE;2;99%

White Plains;Fog;36;Calm;0;96%

_____

