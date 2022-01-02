Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, January 2, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;45;N;3;96%

Binghamton;Showers;38;NNW;9;100%

Buffalo;Snow;34;NNE;6;80%

Central Park;Showers;52;NE;5;96%

Dansville;Sleet;36;NNW;12;89%

Dunkirk;Snow;37;NNE;7;74%

East Hampton;Showers;52;E;8;97%

Elmira;Cloudy;37;NNE;5;92%

Farmingdale;Showers;53;ENE;6;92%

Fort Drum;Snow;25;NNE;9;73%

Fulton;Ice;31;N;13;92%

Glens Falls;Showers;38;N;6;92%

Islip;Showers;51;E;3;90%

Ithaca;Cloudy;35;NW;8;100%

Jamestown;Cloudy;32;N;12;100%

Massena;Snow;26;NW;8;88%

Montauk;Showers;52;N;3;96%

Montgomery;Showers;48;NW;5;96%

Monticello;Showers;47;NNW;2;98%

New York;Showers;54;NNW;2;95%

New York Jfk;Showers;53;NE;6;100%

New York Lga;Showers;50;ENE;8;92%

Newburgh;Cloudy;50;N;2;97%

Niagara Falls;Snow;34;NNE;7;81%

Ogdensburg;Snow;23;N;9;85%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;34;N;6;86%

Plattsburgh;Snow;30;N;17;92%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Snow;30;NE;14;95%

Rome;Showers;36;NW;5;96%

Saranac Lake;Snow;32;ENE;8;95%

Shirley;Showers;53;Calm;0;92%

Syracuse;Cloudy;36;WNW;8;96%

Watertown;Snow;26;NNE;15;88%

Wellsville;Showers;35;N;6;95%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;52;E;9;96%

White Plains;Showers;50;ESE;8;100%

