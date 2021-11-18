Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, November 18, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;50;SSE;3;87%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;49;S;12;77%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;9;71%

Central Park;Fog;56;N;6;80%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;55;SE;9;74%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;62;SSW;14;65%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;8;84%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;45;W;3;82%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;56;SW;8;87%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;57;S;13;66%

Fulton;Cloudy;54;S;9;69%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;48;WSW;3;82%

Islip;Clear;56;SSW;3;77%

Ithaca;Cloudy;48;SSE;12;79%

Jamestown;Cloudy;60;SW;17;64%

Massena;Cloudy;38;E;6;96%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;8;86%

Montgomery;Clear;35;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Fog;36;NNE;2;94%

New York;Fog;58;SSW;6;76%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;52;SSW;3;92%

New York Lga;Fog;55;S;3;79%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;41;N;5;93%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;57;SW;10;76%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;55;S;13;71%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;51;SSW;18;71%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;48;S;10;70%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;40;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;13;66%

Rome;Cloudy;53;SE;8;73%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;9;86%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;58;SSW;6;80%

Syracuse;Cloudy;59;S;15;64%

Watertown;Cloudy;57;S;15;63%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;53;SSW;8;73%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;58;SW;7;86%

White Plains;Fog;46;Calm;0;92%

_____

