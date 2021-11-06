NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, November 6, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;31;NNW;1;90% Binghamton;Clear;31;SSE;3;75% Buffalo;Clear;38;SSE;2;65% Central Park;Mostly clear;43;NE;5;57% Dansville;Clear;31;SE;9;82% Dunkirk;Clear;35;SSE;6;67% East Hampton;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;94% Elmira;Clear;28;Calm;0;84% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;37;NNE;3;75% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;32;SSE;7;83% Fulton;Clear;30;Calm;0;92% Glens Falls;Clear;25;Calm;0;88% Islip;Partly cloudy;39;N;2;61% Ithaca;Clear;28;ENE;6;88% Jamestown;Clear;30;S;5;81% Massena;Mostly clear;30;SW;5;81% Montauk;Clear;48;N;5;43% Montgomery;Clear;27;Calm;0;92% Monticello;Clear;24;NW;1;95% New York;Mostly clear;48;N;2;52% New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;39;NNE;5;82% New York Lga;Mostly clear;47;NNE;5;53% Newburgh;Clear;30;Calm;0;92% Niagara Falls;Clear;38;S;3;64% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;30;S;5;92% Penn (Yan);Clear;32;WSW;5;88% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;36;W;5;67% Poughkeepsie;Clear;29;Calm;0;88% Rochester;Clear;30;WSW;3;92% Rome;Clear;30;E;3;92% Saranac Lake;Clear;22;Calm;0;92% Shirley;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;85% Syracuse;Clear;33;SE;5;88% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;81% Wellsville;Clear;28;Calm;0;77% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;25;NNW;3;88% White Plains;Clear;35;Calm;0;69% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather