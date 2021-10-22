Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, October 22, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;60;SSE;3;85%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;8;96%

Buffalo;Cloudy;58;W;6;77%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;65;N;6;67%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;57;S;3;83%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;56;W;10;78%

East Hampton;Clear;64;SW;8;92%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;56;W;3;93%

Farmingdale;Clear;66;SSW;13;84%

Fort Drum;Showers;57;SW;7;87%

Fulton;Cloudy;60;SW;6;89%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;55;WSW;7;92%

Islip;Clear;63;SSW;4;76%

Ithaca;Cloudy;57;SSW;6;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;52;WSW;13;93%

Massena;Rain;58;SW;9;93%

Montauk;Clear;66;SSW;9;83%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Cloudy;53;SSW;2;95%

New York;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;6;68%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;63;S;13;83%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;66;S;9;64%

Newburgh;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;71%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;55;WNW;8;81%

Ogdensburg;Rain;57;S;3;100%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;57;WSW;13;80%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Cloudy;57;W;13;89%

Rome;Rain;59;S;6;93%

Saranac Lake;Rain;52;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Clear;65;S;8;86%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;9;92%

Watertown;Showers;58;SSW;5;93%

Wellsville;Cloudy;51;WSW;12;89%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;65;SSW;9;90%

White Plains;Fog;57;Calm;0;93%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather