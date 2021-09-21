Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 21, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;61;SSE;2;85%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;58;S;10;86%

Buffalo;Cloudy;71;S;7;64%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;65;E;2;70%

Dansville;Cloudy;66;SE;10;74%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;71;SSE;12;67%

East Hampton;Clear;60;SE;3;80%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;56;N;3;93%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;67;NE;5;83%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;62;SSE;12;75%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;5;72%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%

Islip;Partly cloudy;64;ESE;2;73%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;61;SE;15;80%

Jamestown;Cloudy;64;S;12;80%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;92%

Montauk;Clear;60;Calm;0;69%

Montgomery;Clear;53;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Clear;53;SSE;1;94%

New York;Mostly cloudy;65;E;2;70%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;5;72%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;5;65%

Newburgh;Clear;59;NNW;1;88%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;69;S;7;72%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;61;S;6;82%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;64;S;6;73%

Plattsburgh;Clear;54;SW;3;92%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Cloudy;66;S;4;73%

Rome;Clear;62;ESE;7;80%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;40;ENE;3;100%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;13;72%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;67;S;12;65%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;62;S;8;83%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;61;ESE;5;75%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%

_____

