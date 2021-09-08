Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 8, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;63;SSW;2;80%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;64;S;4;87%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;4;88%

Central Park;Mostly clear;73;SW;5;65%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;63;S;6;86%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;71;SSW;8;81%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;96%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;3;90%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;3;89%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;8;87%

Fulton;Cloudy;67;NW;7;78%

Glens Falls;Clear;52;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;72;S;2;73%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;67;S;12;78%

Jamestown;Cloudy;66;SSW;5;81%

Massena;Cloudy;66;S;9;72%

Montauk;Clear;70;N;3;89%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;56;NNW;1;93%

New York;Mostly clear;73;SW;5;65%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;6;87%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;74;SSW;8;68%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;1;88%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;4;93%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;8;77%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;66;N;2;80%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;3;74%

Rome;Cloudy;68;ESE;8;72%

Saranac Lake;Showers;50;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Mostly clear;70;SSE;6;83%

Syracuse;Cloudy;73;WNW;14;70%

Watertown;Cloudy;66;SW;8;86%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;62;S;4;87%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;68;S;5;93%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

