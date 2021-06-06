NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;3;37% Binghamton;Partly sunny;84;WSW;12;39% Buffalo;Sunny;81;WSW;6;56% Central Park;Mostly sunny;90;N;3;40% Dansville;Mostly sunny;89;W;7;34% Dunkirk;Sunny;84;W;6;50% East Hampton;Sunny;82;SW;8;55% Elmira;Mostly sunny;88;ESE;4;35% Farmingdale;Sunny;86;SW;15;50% Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;87;W;15;39% Fulton;Sunny;88;N;3;44% Glens Falls;Sunny;89;SW;13;40% Islip;Sunny;85;SSW;5;41% Ithaca;Partly sunny;87;W;9;38% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;79;N;6;50% Massena;Sunny;88;SW;23;39% Montauk;Sunny;82;N;3;55% Montgomery;Mostly sunny;89;N;5;41% Monticello;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;4;41% New York;Partly sunny;90;N;3;40% New York Jfk;Sunny;83;S;18;54% New York Lga;Mostly sunny;92;S;15;37% Newburgh;Mostly sunny;90;WSW;8;40% Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;84;SW;8;48% Ogdensburg;Sunny;86;SW;18;45% Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;88;WSW;7;34% Plattsburgh;Sunny;92;SW;15;32% Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;92;SW;8;35% Rochester;Sunny;88;NW;16;34% Rome;Sunny;88;W;9;39% Saranac Lake;Sunny;86;WSW;10;39% Shirley;Sunny;83;S;12;56% Syracuse;Sunny;92;W;12;32% Watertown;Sunny;87;SW;13;41% Wellsville;Partly sunny;80;SW;8;41% Westhampton Beach;Sunny;82;SW;8;57% White Plains;Mostly sunny;90;N;6;32% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather