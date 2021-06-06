Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;3;37%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;84;WSW;12;39%

Buffalo;Sunny;81;WSW;6;56%

Central Park;Mostly sunny;90;N;3;40%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;89;W;7;34%

Dunkirk;Sunny;84;W;6;50%

East Hampton;Sunny;82;SW;8;55%

Elmira;Mostly sunny;88;ESE;4;35%

Farmingdale;Sunny;86;SW;15;50%

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;87;W;15;39%

Fulton;Sunny;88;N;3;44%

Glens Falls;Sunny;89;SW;13;40%

Islip;Sunny;85;SSW;5;41%

Ithaca;Partly sunny;87;W;9;38%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;79;N;6;50%

Massena;Sunny;88;SW;23;39%

Montauk;Sunny;82;N;3;55%

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;89;N;5;41%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;4;41%

New York;Partly sunny;90;N;3;40%

New York Jfk;Sunny;83;S;18;54%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;92;S;15;37%

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;90;WSW;8;40%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;84;SW;8;48%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;86;SW;18;45%

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;88;WSW;7;34%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;92;SW;15;32%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;92;SW;8;35%

Rochester;Sunny;88;NW;16;34%

Rome;Sunny;88;W;9;39%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;86;WSW;10;39%

Shirley;Sunny;83;S;12;56%

Syracuse;Sunny;92;W;12;32%

Watertown;Sunny;87;SW;13;41%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;80;SW;8;41%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;82;SW;8;57%

White Plains;Mostly sunny;90;N;6;32%

_____

