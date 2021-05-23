NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Partly cloudy;70;NW;2;76% Binghamton;Cloudy;64;W;6;93% Buffalo;Partly cloudy;64;SW;3;88% Central Park;Partly cloudy;78;N;5;44% Dansville;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;70% Dunkirk;Mostly clear;67;WSW;3;77% East Hampton;Mostly clear;68;WNW;3;73% Elmira;Mostly clear;71;WSW;7;70% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;83;NNW;9;52% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;66;WSW;9;88% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;69;W;10;75% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;68;SW;7;72% Islip;Partly cloudy;74;NW;2;65% Ithaca;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;93% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;8;69% Massena;Partly cloudy;65;SW;5;91% Montauk;Clear;71;W;5;65% Montgomery;Cloudy;69;W;6;65% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;4;82% New York;Mostly cloudy;78;N;5;44% New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;80;NW;14;41% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;78;NNW;15;42% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;70;W;12;68% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;3;77% Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;7;93% Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;73;SW;8;73% Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;68;S;3;81% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;86% Rochester;Mostly clear;66;W;7;81% Rome;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;6;81% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;65;SSW;7;86% Shirley;Clear;73;NW;7;58% Syracuse;Cloudy;71;W;12;70% Watertown;Cloudy;64;SW;7;86% Wellsville;Clear;63;W;10;83% Westhampton Beach;Clear;61;Calm;0;89% White Plains;Partly cloudy;72;NW;12;54% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather