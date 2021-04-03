NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;29;WNW;3;57% Binghamton;Clear;24;NW;6;54% Buffalo;Clear;29;WNW;1;55% Central Park;Clear;34;WSW;8;32% Dansville;Clear;21;Calm;0;77% Dunkirk;Clear;29;SW;3;62% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;6;47% Elmira;Clear;21;Calm;0;68% Farmingdale;Clear;34;NW;8;35% Fort Drum;Clear;26;W;5;37% Fulton;Clear;29;Calm;0;66% Glens Falls;Clear;24;WNW;7;59% Islip;Clear;34;NW;3;45% Ithaca;Clear;25;NW;7;68% Jamestown;Clear;23;N;7;77% Massena;Clear;21;SW;3;64% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;9;47% Montgomery;Clear;27;W;7;46% Monticello;Clear;21;WNW;2;77% New York;Clear;34;WSW;8;32% New York Jfk;Clear;33;NNW;13;34% New York Lga;Clear;35;NW;15;35% Newburgh;Clear;27;W;6;58% Niagara Falls;Clear;26;W;2;66% Ogdensburg;Clear;21;Calm;0;73% Penn (Yan);Clear;29;W;7;51% Plattsburgh;Clear;29;WNW;6;32% Poughkeepsie;Clear;27;Calm;0;55% Rochester;Clear;26;W;6;63% Rome;Clear;19;Calm;0;73% Saranac Lake;Clear;8;Calm;0;87% Shirley;Partly cloudy;34;NNW;12;40% Syracuse;Clear;29;W;7;58% Watertown;Mostly clear;16;Calm;0;84% Wellsville;Clear;21;WNW;10;80% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;32;NW;8;45% White Plains;Clear;28;WNW;5;46% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather