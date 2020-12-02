NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;34;S;3;77%
Binghamton;Cloudy;29;SW;12;81%
Buffalo;Flurries;32;W;7;81%
Central Park;Cloudy;37;WSW;12;59%
Dansville;Flurries;32;Calm;0;85%
Dunkirk;Snow;34;WNW;11;77%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;36;W;7;64%
Elmira;Flurries;33;WSW;10;84%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;37;W;4;56%
Fort Drum;Flurries;32;S;14;80%
Fulton;Flurries;34;SW;13;78%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;S;10;66%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;5;67%
Ithaca;Snow;32;SSW;9;86%
Jamestown;Cloudy;28;WNW;16;92%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;35;S;9;75%
Montauk;Partly cloudy;42;WSW;12;57%
Montgomery;Cloudy;34;SSW;12;72%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;6;85%
New York;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;12;59%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;22;59%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;14;50%
Newburgh;Cloudy;36;SW;4;70%
Niagara Falls;Snow;32;WNW;6;82%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;34;S;10;80%
Penn (Yan);Snow;32;WSW;14;93%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;85%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;37;SSW;12;59%
Rochester;Flurries;28;WSW;14;100%
Rome;Snow;33;WSW;8;84%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;SW;12;88%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;10;55%
Syracuse;Flurries;34;SSW;8;85%
Watertown;Snow;33;S;12;88%
Wellsville;Cloudy;27;W;13;92%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;37;W;12;61%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;35;WSW;9;61%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather