NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 11, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;58;S;2;93%
Binghamton;Mostly clear;59;SSW;12;83%
Buffalo;Showers;66;SSW;6;67%
Central Park;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;82%
Dansville;Cloudy;66;SE;12;67%
Dunkirk;Showers;66;S;10;66%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;6;97%
Elmira;Clear;56;Calm;0;89%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;62;SSW;8;89%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;64;S;15;70%
Fulton;Cloudy;65;S;12;70%
Glens Falls;Clear;44;Calm;0;95%
Islip;Partly cloudy;60;SSW;3;92%
Ithaca;Clear;60;SSE;9;83%
Jamestown;Showers;64;S;15;64%
Massena;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;14;64%
Montauk;Mostly clear;62;SSW;7;89%
Montgomery;Clear;49;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Mostly clear;51;SW;2;94%
New York;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;82%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;59;S;6;96%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;63;S;5;83%
Newburgh;Clear;63;W;6;87%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;65;SSW;8;67%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;61;N;7;77%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;14;74%
Plattsburgh;Clear;46;SSW;3;92%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;61;SSE;5;86%
Rochester;Cloudy;66;S;10;67%
Rome;Clear;57;Calm;0;83%
Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;56;SSW;9;86%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;61;S;7;86%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;67;S;7;65%
Watertown;Cloudy;67;S;10;65%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;9;77%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;6;92%
White Plains;Fog;54;Calm;0;100%
