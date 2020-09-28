NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, September 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;67;SSE;1;99%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;3;89%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;3;75%

Central Park;Showers;70;Calm;0;96%

Dansville;Cloudy;61;SSE;3;83%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;4;82%

East Hampton;Fog;67;S;6;100%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Showers;70;S;20;93%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;67;SSE;7;79%

Fulton;Cloudy;70;N;5;72%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Islip;Showers;69;SSE;6;99%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;5;93%

Jamestown;Clear;60;S;7;89%

Massena;Cloudy;64;S;5;83%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;70;N;6;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;68;NNE;5;100%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;2;98%

New York;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;69;SSE;13;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;71;SE;8;89%

Newburgh;Cloudy;70;N;6;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;66;SSE;3;82%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;66;S;8;82%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;60;SSE;3;89%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Cloudy;67;S;7;72%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;5;80%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;89%

Shirley;Showers;68;SSE;6;96%

Syracuse;Cloudy;71;S;7;70%

Watertown;Cloudy;72;SSW;9;65%

Wellsville;Cloudy;59;SSE;7;93%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;68;S;10;100%

White Plains;Showers;68;SE;7;100%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather