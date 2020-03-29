NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, March 29, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;44;E;4;88%

Binghamton;Showers;39;SE;10;95%

Buffalo;Cloudy;49;NE;10;85%

Central Park;Showers;45;ENE;14;96%

Dansville;Cloudy;50;SE;7;82%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;51;NE;8;87%

East Hampton;Cloudy;44;E;12;95%

Elmira;Cloudy;46;WSW;5;88%

Farmingdale;Showers;49;E;14;86%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;43;SE;10;81%

Fulton;Cloudy;44;N;6;82%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;42;WNW;5;90%

Islip;Cloudy;47;E;13;89%

Ithaca;Cloudy;44;E;8;89%

Jamestown;Fog;51;S;7;100%

Massena;Cloudy;40;NE;6;64%

Montauk;Showers;45;ENE;10;92%

Montgomery;Showers;41;NNE;9;95%

Monticello;Cloudy;41;E;11;91%

New York;Cloudy;45;ENE;14;96%

New York Jfk;Showers;48;ENE;15;100%

New York Lga;Showers;45;NE;17;92%

Newburgh;Showers;43;ENE;8;93%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;46;ENE;13;84%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;NE;5;65%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;45;SE;8;89%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;44;SSE;6;55%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;43;NNE;5;92%

Rochester;Cloudy;45;SE;9;85%

Rome;Cloudy;43;ESE;13;82%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;40;NE;6;52%

Shirley;Showers;47;ENE;10;86%

Syracuse;Cloudy;42;E;9;91%

Watertown;Cloudy;46;ENE;8;76%

Wellsville;Fog;44;SE;9;100%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;45;E;10;92%

White Plains;Cloudy;44;E;12;95%

