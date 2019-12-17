NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 17, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Snow;25;Calm;1;82%

Binghamton;Snow;24;E;8;91%

Buffalo;Cloudy;30;NE;4;77%

Central Park;Ice;33;N;5;88%

Dansville;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;81%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;31;ENE;5;78%

East Hampton;Ice;30;NE;3;92%

Elmira;Snow;29;ENE;6;88%

Farmingdale;Rain;33;E;6;84%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;21;SE;10;80%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;27;E;3;71%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;23;Calm;0;80%

Islip;Ice;34;E;5;85%

Ithaca;Snow;27;ENE;3;86%

Jamestown;Snow;27;N;8;92%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;25;S;3;71%

Montauk;Sleet;32;Calm;0;88%

Montgomery;Snow;27;N;6;88%

Monticello;Snow;26;ENE;5;91%

New York;Rain;33;N;5;88%

New York Jfk;Rain;32;ENE;9;95%

New York Lga;Ice;33;E;9;78%

Newburgh;Snow;28;Calm;0;92%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;27;NNE;4;88%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;21;S;5;85%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;29;SSE;5;74%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;0;74%

Poughkeepsie;Snow;28;N;3;86%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;78%

Rome;Cloudy;26;E;5;77%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;6;Calm;0;82%

Shirley;Ice;32;N;3;85%

Syracuse;Cloudy;27;E;6;74%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;20;ENE;5;88%

Wellsville;Snow;26;E;6;95%

Westhampton Beach;Ice;31;NE;8;88%

White Plains;Ice;30;NE;9;85%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather