NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, December 2, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Snow;27;N;10;95%
Binghamton;Flurries;27;NE;8;92%
Buffalo;Cloudy;34;ENE;8;94%
Central Park;Cloudy;39;NE;14;86%
Dansville;Snow;33;S;6;95%
Dunkirk;Showers;36;SSW;7;91%
East Hampton;Cloudy;42;ENE;24;86%
Elmira;Snow;34;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;40;NE;21;89%
Fort Drum;Snow;21;NE;14;92%
Fulton;Flurries;30;E;5;81%
Glens Falls;Snow;27;NE;8;98%
Islip;Cloudy;41;NE;19;91%
Ithaca;Snow;27;E;7;100%
Jamestown;Flurries;34;SW;6;100%
Massena;Cloudy;26;ENE;15;74%
Montauk;Cloudy;43;ENE;25;85%
Montgomery;Flurries;30;NNE;14;92%
Monticello;Flurries;28;E;17;96%
New York;Cloudy;39;NE;14;82%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;39;NE;22;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;39;NE;28;85%
Newburgh;Ice;30;NE;12;100%
Niagara Falls;Snow;33;NE;9;91%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;25;NE;10;86%
Penn (Yan);Snow;31;Calm;0;92%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;25;NNW;9;92%
Poughkeepsie;Sleet;28;N;9;92%
Rochester;Snow;27;E;10;96%
Rome;Flurries;28;SSE;6;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;23;NE;12;84%
Shirley;Cloudy;41;NNE;8;85%
Syracuse;Snow;28;ENE;7;92%
Watertown;Snow;23;NE;10;87%
Wellsville;Flurries;32;ESE;5;96%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;41;NNE;17;87%
White Plains;Cloudy;34;NE;9;88%
