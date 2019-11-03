NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EST Sunday, November 3, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;37;Calm;1;81%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;6;64%
Buffalo;Showers;37;SW;11;86%
Central Park;Clear;47;Calm;0;53%
Dansville;Cloudy;39;S;3;85%
Dunkirk;Rain;35;WSW;11;97%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;90%
Elmira;Mostly clear;31;SW;3;85%
Farmingdale;Clear;46;WNW;7;62%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;39;SSW;8;86%
Fulton;Cloudy;39;SW;6;72%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;91%
Islip;Mostly clear;44;WNW;6;85%
Ithaca;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;92%
Jamestown;Cloudy;36;SW;12;86%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;9;72%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;52;W;6;66%
Montgomery;Clear;30;Calm;0;95%
Monticello;Clear;30;NNW;3;92%
New York;Clear;49;W;6;58%
New York Jfk;Clear;47;WNW;14;58%
New York Lga;Clear;46;NW;13;53%
Newburgh;Clear;36;N;3;78%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;10;86%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;39;SSW;6;86%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;39;SW;7;82%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;34;Calm;0;88%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;9;89%
Rome;Cloudy;41;WNW;5;85%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;35;WSW;3;75%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;45;W;3;82%
Syracuse;Cloudy;42;WSW;7;70%
Watertown;Showers;44;SW;10;76%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;8;84%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;40;NW;3;89%
White Plains;Clear;43;W;7;65%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather