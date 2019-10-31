NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 31, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;60;S;4;90%
Binghamton;Showers;56;SSE;7;96%
Buffalo;Cloudy;56;ENE;7;83%
Central Park;Rain;62;SSE;5;96%
Dansville;Cloudy;57;SSE;5;96%
Dunkirk;Showers;57;SE;7;88%
East Hampton;Showers;60;SSW;8;97%
Elmira;Cloudy;57;N;5;96%
Farmingdale;Showers;62;SSW;5;93%
Fort Drum;Showers;55;SE;8;91%
Fulton;Rain;57;N;3;86%
Glens Falls;Rain;55;Calm;0;92%
Islip;Showers;61;SW;6;99%
Ithaca;Cloudy;56;SSE;9;100%
Jamestown;Cloudy;55;S;9;96%
Massena;Rain;50;E;6;89%
Montauk;Cloudy;62;SW;8;93%
Montgomery;Showers;57;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Rain;56;SE;4;100%
New York;Rain;63;Calm;0;93%
New York Jfk;Showers;61;S;7;100%
New York Lga;Rain;61;S;7;100%
Newburgh;Showers;59;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;50;ENE;8;98%
Ogdensburg;Showers;48;ENE;5;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;59;Calm;0;96%
Rochester;Showers;56;SE;9;93%
Rome;Rain;57;SE;6;96%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%
Shirley;Cloudy;62;S;6;93%
Syracuse;Rain;57;ENE;3;86%
Watertown;Showers;50;NE;6;89%
Wellsville;Cloudy;53;S;10;96%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;60;SSW;7;100%
White Plains;Showers;60;S;3;96%
_____
