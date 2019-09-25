NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 25, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;55;N;3;84%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;51;SW;3;85%

Buffalo;Clear;59;S;4;80%

Central Park;Clear;64;N;3;55%

Dansville;Clear;54;S;3;89%

Dunkirk;Clear;58;S;5;84%

East Hampton;Clear;58;Calm;0;75%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;6;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;61;NNW;6;64%

Fort Drum;Clear;50;SSE;5;94%

Fulton;Clear;51;Calm;0;85%

Glens Falls;Clear;48;NW;2;100%

Islip;Clear;60;NNW;4;72%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;52;E;5;100%

Jamestown;Clear;51;S;6;96%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;3;86%

Montauk;Clear;65;NW;10;60%

Montgomery;Clear;49;SW;7;92%

Monticello;Clear;49;N;3;89%

New York;Mostly clear;66;SW;3;56%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;63;NW;7;59%

New York Lga;Clear;67;NW;9;50%

Newburgh;Clear;54;Calm;0;87%

Niagara Falls;Clear;58;S;3;84%

Ogdensburg;Clear;46;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;56;SSW;6;93%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;89%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;50;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Clear;54;Calm;0;89%

Rome;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;48;SW;3;96%

Shirley;Clear;55;Calm;0;86%

Syracuse;Clear;54;Calm;0;89%

Watertown;Clear;45;E;3;92%

Wellsville;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;51;NNW;5;85%

White Plains;Clear;55;W;5;79%

_____

