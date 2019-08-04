NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;67;S;4;90%
Binghamton;Fog;66;Calm;0;81%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;70;WNW;7;82%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
Dansville;Clear;64;SE;7;83%
Dunkirk;Clear;66;SSW;5;83%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;73;SW;5;89%
Elmira;Clear;63;WSW;5;86%
Farmingdale;Clear;72;WNW;9;81%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;66;SW;3;93%
Fulton;Clear;64;Calm;0;86%
Glens Falls;Clear;64;SSE;3;93%
Islip;Clear;74;W;8;89%
Ithaca;Clear;61;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Clear;63;Calm;0;85%
Massena;Clear;68;N;7;58%
Montauk;Clear;75;SW;5;87%
Montgomery;Mostly clear;65;S;3;100%
Monticello;Mostly clear;65;E;5;97%
New York;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;71;NNW;7;86%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;6;81%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;N;4;99%
Niagara Falls;Clear;69;NW;7;80%
Ogdensburg;Clear;66;N;5;72%
Penn (Yan);Clear;65;Calm;0;84%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;6;72%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;67;N;6;93%
Rochester;Mostly clear;69;SW;6;70%
Rome;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;89%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;89%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;76;SSW;7;81%
Syracuse;Clear;67;ESE;3;75%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;72%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;6;90%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;6;93%
