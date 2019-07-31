NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 31, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;71;N;2;93%

Binghamton;Cloudy;65;WNW;6;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;70;E;4;86%

Central Park;Clear;81;SW;5;60%

Dansville;Mostly clear;66;SSE;5;96%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;3;86%

East Hampton;Clear;74;SW;7;88%

Elmira;Fog;66;W;5;100%

Farmingdale;Clear;76;S;7;81%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;72;W;3;88%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;3;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Clear;76;SSW;9;89%

Ithaca;Cloudy;63;E;5;100%

Jamestown;Fog;64;Calm;0;96%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;6;83%

Montauk;Clear;75;N;5;90%

Montgomery;Clear;68;S;5;89%

Monticello;Clear;67;SW;3;90%

New York;Clear;81;SW;6;60%

New York Jfk;Clear;76;SSW;7;81%

New York Lga;Clear;84;SW;10;50%

Newburgh;Clear;73;Calm;0;83%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;5;90%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;7;89%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;71;S;5;86%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;72;Calm;0;78%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;69;W;3;86%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Clear;77;SW;6;78%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;89%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;8;89%

Wellsville;Cloudy;63;W;3;100%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;74;ESE;6;90%

White Plains;Clear;79;Calm;0;66%

