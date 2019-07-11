NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;72;Calm;1;75%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;72;S;5;75%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;75;S;5;77%

Central Park;Cloudy;79;N;5;66%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;81%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;73;S;2;80%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;70;SW;5;96%

Elmira;Showers;73;Calm;0;87%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;10;73%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;72;SSE;10;81%

Fulton;Mostly clear;76;N;5;68%

Glens Falls;Clear;63;Calm;0;87%

Islip;Partly cloudy;74;SW;8;86%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;8;81%

Jamestown;Cloudy;70;S;5;93%

Massena;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;86%

Montauk;Mostly clear;72;SSW;5;93%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Monticello;Mostly clear;69;N;3;90%

New York;Cloudy;79;N;5;66%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;SW;9;81%

New York Lga;Cloudy;81;SW;10;57%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;77;N;5;78%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;5;78%

Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;88%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;76;SSW;7;79%

Plattsburgh;Clear;65;Calm;0;93%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;80%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;6;87%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;7;78%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%

Shirley;Mostly clear;74;SSW;8;84%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;77;SE;3;59%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;8;66%

Wellsville;Showers;71;S;6;89%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;73;SW;6;93%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%

