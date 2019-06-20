NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;68;S;5;92%
Binghamton;Cloudy;67;SSE;6;91%
Buffalo;Clear;64;NE;5;90%
Central Park;Showers;67;Calm;0;96%
Dansville;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;64;NE;2;96%
East Hampton;Showers;63;ESE;5;96%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Showers;65;ESE;6;100%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;65;SE;8;83%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;3;86%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Islip;Cloudy;67;ESE;6;89%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;5;100%
Jamestown;Cloudy;66;N;3;89%
Massena;Cloudy;66;NNE;3;81%
Montauk;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Fog;64;N;4;100%
New York;Showers;67;Calm;0;96%
New York Jfk;Showers;66;E;7;100%
New York Lga;Showers;65;NE;9;96%
Newburgh;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;61;ENE;5;98%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;92%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;3;96%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;1;93%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;68;SE;3;90%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;67;E;5;93%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;5;93%
Saranac Lake;Fog;54;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Showers;64;ESE;3;96%
Syracuse;Clear;70;ESE;7;87%
Watertown;Clear;61;ENE;5;93%
Wellsville;Cloudy;66;N;2;99%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;62;ESE;3;100%
White Plains;Fog;64;E;6;96%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather