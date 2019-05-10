NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;52;SSE;15;60%
Binghamton;Rain;50;SSE;15;96%
Buffalo;Showers;62;SW;12;94%
Central Park;Cloudy;56;ESE;5;69%
Dansville;Showers;64;SSE;18;72%
Dunkirk;Showers;63;SW;11;91%
East Hampton;Cloudy;49;SE;10;79%
Elmira;Showers;59;S;5;83%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;53;ESE;12;79%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;54;SE;17;87%
Fulton;Rain;61;S;18;69%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;54;S;10;50%
Islip;Cloudy;54;ESE;12;84%
Ithaca;Showers;53;SSE;17;96%
Jamestown;Showers;61;S;8;100%
Massena;Cloudy;53;NE;3;89%
Montauk;Cloudy;50;ESE;8;65%
Montgomery;Cloudy;52;S;3;74%
Monticello;Cloudy;47;ESE;9;82%
New York;Cloudy;56;ESE;5;69%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;54;ESE;17;86%
New York Lga;Cloudy;57;ESE;9;78%
Newburgh;Cloudy;54;SE;7;71%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;60;SW;11;95%
Ogdensburg;Rain;55;S;13;87%
Penn (Yan);Showers;59;SSW;13;83%
Plattsburgh;Showers;55;S;17;56%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;54;SSE;6;71%
Rochester;Rain;64;SSW;20;77%
Rome;Showers;52;E;10;82%
Saranac Lake;Showers;51;SSW;12;85%
Shirley;Cloudy;51;ESE;8;79%
Syracuse;Showers;60;SE;10;69%
Watertown;Showers;56;S;14;93%
Wellsville;Showers;56;S;14;100%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;50;ESE;12;82%
White Plains;Cloudy;52;ESE;9;76%
