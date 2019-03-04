NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EST Sunday, March 3, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;31;NNE;3;65%
Binghamton;Snow;25;SE;5;92%
Buffalo;Flurries;25;W;5;82%
Central Park;Snow;35;NE;7;88%
Dansville;Flurries;28;NW;3;84%
Dunkirk;Flurries;23;NNW;3;88%
East Hampton;Flurries;34;E;6;85%
Elmira;Snow;30;Calm;0;81%
Farmingdale;Showers;34;E;7;92%
Fort Drum;Flurries;27;WSW;7;69%
Fulton;Flurries;28;SSW;3;74%
Glens Falls;Flurries;33;S;7;56%
Islip;Showers;35;E;8;93%
Ithaca;Flurries;28;Calm;0;80%
Jamestown;Flurries;22;N;5;97%
Massena;Cloudy;30;SW;12;58%
Montauk;Flurries;37;N;5;66%
Montgomery;Showers;33;ENE;4;90%
Monticello;Flurries;30;ENE;6;90%
New York;Snow;35;ENE;7;87%
New York Jfk;Snow;34;E;6;100%
New York Lga;Snow;34;NE;9;90%
Newburgh;Flurries;32;E;7;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;24;SW;6;82%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;27;SW;8;63%
Penn (Yan);Flurries;27;Calm;0;74%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;32;N;3;60%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;34;Calm;0;85%
Rochester;Flurries;27;Calm;0;81%
Rome;Flurries;30;NNW;3;58%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;26;SW;5;63%
Shirley;Snow;33;SE;3;91%
Syracuse;Flurries;28;ENE;5;81%
Watertown;Flurries;27;W;6;71%
Wellsville;Flurries;25;W;3;99%
Westhampton Beach;Snow;34;ESE;3;81%
White Plains;Flurries;33;SE;8;85%
