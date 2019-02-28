NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EST Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Snow;15;NNE;5;71%
Binghamton;Snow;22;W;5;92%
Buffalo;Cloudy;17;NW;6;80%
Central Park;Cloudy;30;E;7;74%
Dansville;Cloudy;15;NNW;8;76%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;18;NW;6;82%
East Hampton;Cloudy;27;E;4;74%
Elmira;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;88%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;26;NE;6;65%
Fort Drum;Flurries;7;NE;10;85%
Fulton;Cloudy;14;NE;3;73%
Glens Falls;Flurries;9;N;9;79%
Islip;Cloudy;29;NE;5;69%
Ithaca;Flurries;21;S;6;99%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;16;NNW;9;93%
Massena;Cloudy;6;NNE;8;69%
Montauk;Cloudy;26;ENE;5;81%
Montgomery;Cloudy;19;N;6;80%
Monticello;Cloudy;18;ENE;6;80%
New York;Cloudy;30;Calm;7;74%
New York Jfk;Ice;30;E;6;92%
New York Lga;Cloudy;29;E;8;68%
Newburgh;Cloudy;21;E;6;85%
Niagara Falls;Flurries;17;NNE;8;84%
Ogdensburg;Flurries;5;NNE;9;78%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;16;N;6;84%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;8;Calm;0;87%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;21;N;3;77%
Rochester;Cloudy;16;WNW;7;77%
Rome;Flurries;12;ESE;10;82%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;4;ENE;6;83%
Shirley;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;60%
Syracuse;Cloudy;11;ENE;6;88%
Watertown;Flurries;9;NE;12;87%
Wellsville;Cloudy;20;NW;15;91%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;28;E;5;67%
White Plains;Cloudy;24;ESE;6;62%
_____
