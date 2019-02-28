NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EST Thursday, February 28, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Snow;15;NNE;5;71%

Binghamton;Snow;22;W;5;92%

Buffalo;Cloudy;17;NW;6;80%

Central Park;Cloudy;30;E;7;74%

Dansville;Cloudy;15;NNW;8;76%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;18;NW;6;82%

East Hampton;Cloudy;27;E;4;74%

Elmira;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;88%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;26;NE;6;65%

Fort Drum;Flurries;7;NE;10;85%

Fulton;Cloudy;14;NE;3;73%

Glens Falls;Flurries;9;N;9;79%

Islip;Cloudy;29;NE;5;69%

Ithaca;Flurries;21;S;6;99%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;16;NNW;9;93%

Massena;Cloudy;6;NNE;8;69%

Montauk;Cloudy;26;ENE;5;81%

Montgomery;Cloudy;19;N;6;80%

Monticello;Cloudy;18;ENE;6;80%

New York;Cloudy;30;Calm;7;74%

New York Jfk;Ice;30;E;6;92%

New York Lga;Cloudy;29;E;8;68%

Newburgh;Cloudy;21;E;6;85%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;17;NNE;8;84%

Ogdensburg;Flurries;5;NNE;9;78%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;16;N;6;84%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;8;Calm;0;87%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;21;N;3;77%

Rochester;Cloudy;16;WNW;7;77%

Rome;Flurries;12;ESE;10;82%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;4;ENE;6;83%

Shirley;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;60%

Syracuse;Cloudy;11;ENE;6;88%

Watertown;Flurries;9;NE;12;87%

Wellsville;Cloudy;20;NW;15;91%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;28;E;5;67%

White Plains;Cloudy;24;ESE;6;62%

