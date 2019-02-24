NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;44;S;8;79%
Binghamton;Cloudy;39;S;12;95%
Buffalo;Cloudy;37;WSW;21;83%
Central Park;Showers;46;S;3;88%
Dansville;Cloudy;54;SSE;9;69%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;39;WSW;21;77%
East Hampton;Showers;44;SSW;11;96%
Elmira;Cloudy;46;SSW;14;76%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;45;SW;14;96%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;39;SSE;20;86%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;44;SE;8;76%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;37;WNW;6;88%
Islip;Showers;48;SSW;9;83%
Ithaca;Cloudy;45;SSE;17;85%
Jamestown;Cloudy;41;SW;39;75%
Massena;Showers;36;ENE;3;100%
Montauk;Cloudy;45;SSW;10;100%
Montgomery;Showers;40;N;5;98%
Monticello;Cloudy;41;E;7;81%
New York;Showers;46;ESE;5;88%
New York Jfk;Showers;43;S;8;100%
New York Lga;Showers;47;SW;10;89%
Newburgh;Fog;41;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;40;WSW;24;77%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;41;N;7;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;45;SSW;15;79%
Plattsburgh;Showers;39;S;13;79%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;41;W;6;93%
Rochester;Showers;53;W;20;71%
Rome;Cloudy;38;ESE;13;85%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;39;S;20;88%
Shirley;Fog;43;S;16;96%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;14;80%
Watertown;Cloudy;44;SSE;16;85%
Wellsville;Showers;45;SSW;13;95%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;44;SSW;11;93%
White Plains;Fog;43;SSE;6;100%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather