NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EST Sunday, February 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;19;WNW;10;74%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;18;NW;8;66%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;16;WSW;9;83%
Central Park;Clear;27;NW;10;47%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;20;WNW;5;57%
Dunkirk;Clear;14;SSW;6;73%
East Hampton;Clear;27;NW;8;41%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;19;W;6;61%
Farmingdale;Clear;26;NW;10;52%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;15;W;7;56%
Fulton;Flurries;21;WSW;8;78%
Glens Falls;Clear;20;W;7;48%
Islip;Clear;25;NW;9;64%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;18;W;9;67%
Jamestown;Clear;6;N;3;84%
Massena;Mostly clear;4;Calm;1;84%
Montauk;Clear;28;NW;11;41%
Montgomery;Clear;22;WSW;7;62%
Monticello;Mostly clear;16;W;8;80%
New York;Clear;27;WNW;7;52%
New York Jfk;Clear;27;NW;15;49%
New York Lga;Clear;27;NW;14;50%
Newburgh;Clear;23;WNW;9;48%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;17;W;9;76%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;16;WSW;7;57%
Penn (Yan);Clear;21;WSW;10;65%
Plattsburgh;Clear;17;N;5;55%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;23;W;6;54%
Rochester;Cloudy;20;WSW;11;73%
Rome;Cloudy;20;WNW;7;90%
Saranac Lake;Clear;9;WSW;9;70%
Shirley;Clear;26;NW;6;53%
Syracuse;Cloudy;21;WSW;16;66%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;18;WNW;14;65%
Wellsville;Clear;11;W;5;83%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;21;NW;4;58%
White Plains;Clear;24;NW;12;56%
_____
