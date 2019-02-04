NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EST Monday, February 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;51;S;5;57%
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;48;SW;7;62%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;54;S;8;66%
Central Park;Sunny;55;Calm;3;46%
Dansville;Sunny;60;SE;9;49%
Dunkirk;Sunny;54;S;10;65%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;5;94%
Elmira;Sunny;48;Calm;0;67%
Farmingdale;Sunny;49;S;10;63%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;45;WNW;3;95%
Fulton;Mostly sunny;52;SE;3;54%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;43;S;12;67%
Islip;Mostly sunny;46;SSW;4;72%
Ithaca;Sunny;54;SSE;7;56%
Jamestown;Sunny;51;S;9;60%
Massena;Cloudy;24;N;1;95%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;40;S;7;73%
Montgomery;Sunny;47;SSE;5;63%
Monticello;Partly sunny;50;SSE;3;62%
New York;Sunny;55;SSW;3;46%
New York Jfk;Sunny;46;SSW;7;67%
New York Lga;Sunny;53;S;5;46%
Newburgh;Sunny;52;W;6;61%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;9;67%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;36;N;4;96%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;54;SSW;14;56%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;30;NNE;8;92%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;57;SW;6;43%
Rochester;Sunny;57;SSW;9;54%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;47;ESE;6;73%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;41;SW;6;100%
Shirley;Mostly sunny;44;SSW;6;85%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;54;S;3;58%
Watertown;Cloudy;45;N;5;98%
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;51;SSW;9;60%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;42;WSW;8;91%
White Plains;Sunny;49;W;3;64%
