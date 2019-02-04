NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EST Monday, February 4, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;51;S;5;57%

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;48;SW;7;62%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;54;S;8;66%

Central Park;Sunny;55;Calm;3;46%

Dansville;Sunny;60;SE;9;49%

Dunkirk;Sunny;54;S;10;65%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;5;94%

Elmira;Sunny;48;Calm;0;67%

Farmingdale;Sunny;49;S;10;63%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;45;WNW;3;95%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;52;SE;3;54%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;43;S;12;67%

Islip;Mostly sunny;46;SSW;4;72%

Ithaca;Sunny;54;SSE;7;56%

Jamestown;Sunny;51;S;9;60%

Massena;Cloudy;24;N;1;95%

Montauk;Mostly sunny;40;S;7;73%

Montgomery;Sunny;47;SSE;5;63%

Monticello;Partly sunny;50;SSE;3;62%

New York;Sunny;55;SSW;3;46%

New York Jfk;Sunny;46;SSW;7;67%

New York Lga;Sunny;53;S;5;46%

Newburgh;Sunny;52;W;6;61%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;9;67%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;36;N;4;96%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;54;SSW;14;56%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;30;NNE;8;92%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;57;SW;6;43%

Rochester;Sunny;57;SSW;9;54%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;47;ESE;6;73%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;41;SW;6;100%

Shirley;Mostly sunny;44;SSW;6;85%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;54;S;3;58%

Watertown;Cloudy;45;N;5;98%

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;51;SSW;9;60%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;42;WSW;8;91%

White Plains;Sunny;49;W;3;64%

_____

