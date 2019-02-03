NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Sunday, February 3, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;26;W;5;97%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;92%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;33;SW;7;95%
Central Park;Clear;33;SW;8;66%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;81%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;34;SSW;9;90%
East Hampton;Clear;26;Calm;0;82%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%
Farmingdale;Clear;29;N;5;74%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;87%
Fulton;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;85%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;76%
Islip;Clear;29;WNW;7;84%
Ithaca;Showers;34;N;1;93%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;34;S;7;85%
Massena;Cloudy;10;NNE;5;91%
Montauk;Mostly clear;34;W;6;75%
Montgomery;Cloudy;25;SW;9;81%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;24;WNW;5;92%
New York;Clear;33;WSW;9;66%
New York Jfk;Clear;29;SW;10;85%
New York Lga;Clear;33;SSW;6;63%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;30;W;5;80%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;7;95%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;18;Calm;0;92%
Penn (Yan);Fog;33;Calm;0;100%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;21;NNE;8;84%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;54%
Rochester;Showers;33;Calm;0;100%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;96%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;19;Calm;0;91%
Shirley;Clear;28;W;5;74%
Syracuse;Ice;29;SE;3;96%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;26;SSW;1;94%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;34;WSW;10;85%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;21;Calm;0;84%
White Plains;Clear;28;WNW;7;79%
