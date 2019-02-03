NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Sunday, February 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;26;W;5;97%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;92%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;33;SW;7;95%

Central Park;Clear;33;SW;8;66%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;81%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;34;SSW;9;90%

East Hampton;Clear;26;Calm;0;82%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%

Farmingdale;Clear;29;N;5;74%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;87%

Fulton;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;85%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;76%

Islip;Clear;29;WNW;7;84%

Ithaca;Showers;34;N;1;93%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;34;S;7;85%

Massena;Cloudy;10;NNE;5;91%

Montauk;Mostly clear;34;W;6;75%

Montgomery;Cloudy;25;SW;9;81%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;24;WNW;5;92%

New York;Clear;33;WSW;9;66%

New York Jfk;Clear;29;SW;10;85%

New York Lga;Clear;33;SSW;6;63%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;30;W;5;80%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;7;95%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;18;Calm;0;92%

Penn (Yan);Fog;33;Calm;0;100%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;21;NNE;8;84%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;54%

Rochester;Showers;33;Calm;0;100%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;19;Calm;0;91%

Shirley;Clear;28;W;5;74%

Syracuse;Ice;29;SE;3;96%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;26;SSW;1;94%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;34;WSW;10;85%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;21;Calm;0;84%

White Plains;Clear;28;WNW;7;79%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather