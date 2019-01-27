NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EST Sunday, January 27, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;20;E;2;65%

Binghamton;Flurries;23;S;15;62%

Buffalo;Cloudy;26;WSW;18;95%

Central Park;Cloudy;36;SE;3;75%

Dansville;Flurries;28;SSE;13;77%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;27;WSW;19;85%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;17;ESE;9;95%

Elmira;Flurries;28;SSW;10;71%

Farmingdale;Clear;24;E;5;84%

Fort Drum;Flurries;20;SSE;17;85%

Fulton;Flurries;27;S;10;68%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;10;Calm;0;87%

Islip;Mostly clear;31;E;5;72%

Ithaca;Cloudy;25;S;16;73%

Jamestown;Flurries;25;W;16;99%

Massena;Cloudy;7;NE;5;87%

Montauk;Clear;33;N;5;71%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;84%

Monticello;Cloudy;20;ESE;4;75%

New York;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;2;75%

New York Jfk;Clear;36;SSE;13;85%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;32;ESE;6;78%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;25;N;5;86%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;25;WSW;18;100%

Ogdensburg;Snow;19;ESE;5;79%

Penn (Yan);Flurries;26;SSW;16;77%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;-2;S;5;86%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;0;70%

Rochester;Flurries;27;SW;16;86%

Rome;Flurries;21;SE;15;70%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;14;S;10;80%

Shirley;Mostly clear;33;SE;6;81%

Syracuse;Flurries;28;S;21;63%

Watertown;Flurries;25;SSE;18;88%

Wellsville;Flurries;22;S;16;96%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;34;SE;8;78%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;28;ESE;3;74%

_____

