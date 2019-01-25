NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EST Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Flurries;27;NW;11;92%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;26;W;11;81%

Buffalo;Snow;27;WSW;15;90%

Central Park;Cloudy;35;NW;14;58%

Dansville;Cloudy;30;N;5;67%

Dunkirk;Flurries;25;SW;16;82%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;36;W;14;73%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;29;SW;7;68%

Farmingdale;Clear;33;WNW;13;63%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;24;W;7;84%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;11;76%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;32;W;10;60%

Islip;Mostly clear;33;WNW;15;70%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;26;W;12;78%

Jamestown;Flurries;21;WSW;16;85%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;20;W;13;68%

Montauk;Clear;38;W;13;76%

Montgomery;Cloudy;33;WNW;15;62%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;24;W;15;87%

New York;Cloudy;35;NW;10;63%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;35;WNW;20;62%

New York Lga;Cloudy;35;WNW;17;61%

Newburgh;Cloudy;33;WNW;15;61%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;25;WSW;13;92%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;19;WNW;13;73%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;31;WSW;9;72%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;27;W;7;72%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;35;W;11;62%

Rochester;Cloudy;27;W;11;72%

Rome;Flurries;28;W;12;91%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;20;WSW;10;88%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;34;W;17;65%

Syracuse;Cloudy;27;WSW;15;77%

Watertown;Flurries;26;W;11;85%

Wellsville;Cloudy;24;WSW;11;92%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;35;W;15;68%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;32;WNW;18;63%

_____

