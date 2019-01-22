NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;-1;NW;14;75%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;5;NNW;14;83%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;4;WNW;6;94%

Central Park;Clear;13;NW;14;56%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;11;W;6;66%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;-1;N;3;90%

East Hampton;Clear;12;NW;17;54%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;-1;WSW;6;79%

Farmingdale;Clear;14;NW;10;53%

Fort Drum;Clear;-8;Calm;0;71%

Fulton;Clear;0;Calm;0;79%

Glens Falls;Clear;1;NW;10;51%

Islip;Clear;13;NW;15;69%

Ithaca;Cloudy;9;NW;12;85%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;7;W;5;85%

Massena;Clear;-7;WSW;7;68%

Montauk;Clear;13;NW;22;56%

Montgomery;Clear;10;SW;12;61%

Monticello;Clear;2;WNW;14;88%

New York;Clear;13;WNW;10;56%

New York Jfk;Clear;14;WNW;18;56%

New York Lga;Clear;14;WNW;18;58%

Newburgh;Clear;10;W;8;66%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;3;W;6;100%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-11;Calm;0;70%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;9;W;7;76%

Plattsburgh;Clear;-1;W;9;56%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;10;WSW;5;58%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;8;WSW;7;87%

Rome;Clear;-3;Calm;0;71%

Saranac Lake;Clear;-15;SSW;3;85%

Shirley;Clear;14;WNW;16;51%

Syracuse;Clear;1;W;8;86%

Watertown;Clear;-22;Calm;0;81%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;-1;NW;9;91%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;14;NW;16;51%

White Plains;Clear;12;WNW;15;61%

