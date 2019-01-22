NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;-1;NW;14;75%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;5;NNW;14;83%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;4;WNW;6;94%
Central Park;Clear;13;NW;14;56%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;11;W;6;66%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;-1;N;3;90%
East Hampton;Clear;12;NW;17;54%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;-1;WSW;6;79%
Farmingdale;Clear;14;NW;10;53%
Fort Drum;Clear;-8;Calm;0;71%
Fulton;Clear;0;Calm;0;79%
Glens Falls;Clear;1;NW;10;51%
Islip;Clear;13;NW;15;69%
Ithaca;Cloudy;9;NW;12;85%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;7;W;5;85%
Massena;Clear;-7;WSW;7;68%
Montauk;Clear;13;NW;22;56%
Montgomery;Clear;10;SW;12;61%
Monticello;Clear;2;WNW;14;88%
New York;Clear;13;WNW;10;56%
New York Jfk;Clear;14;WNW;18;56%
New York Lga;Clear;14;WNW;18;58%
Newburgh;Clear;10;W;8;66%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;3;W;6;100%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-11;Calm;0;70%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;9;W;7;76%
Plattsburgh;Clear;-1;W;9;56%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;10;WSW;5;58%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;8;WSW;7;87%
Rome;Clear;-3;Calm;0;71%
Saranac Lake;Clear;-15;SSW;3;85%
Shirley;Clear;14;WNW;16;51%
Syracuse;Clear;1;W;8;86%
Watertown;Clear;-22;Calm;0;81%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;-1;NW;9;91%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;14;NW;16;51%
White Plains;Clear;12;WNW;15;61%
_____
