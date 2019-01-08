NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 8, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Sleet;26;SSE;11;65%

Binghamton;Cloudy;27;S;13;84%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;19;84%

Central Park;Flurries;35;S;6;61%

Dansville;Cloudy;37;SSE;14;72%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;43;S;20;77%

East Hampton;Cloudy;37;S;5;68%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;34;S;12;69%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;36;SSE;14;72%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;30;S;14;68%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;34;N;7;75%

Glens Falls;Snow;20;Calm;0;88%

Islip;Cloudy;37;SSE;8;78%

Ithaca;Cloudy;30;S;18;85%

Jamestown;Cloudy;37;S;13;88%

Massena;Flurries;18;ENE;8;91%

Montauk;Cloudy;36;S;6;69%

Montgomery;Flurries;28;Calm;0;52%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;24;ESE;8;75%

New York;Flurries;35;Calm;6;61%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;38;S;9;72%

New York Lga;Flurries;37;SSW;3;61%

Newburgh;Flurries;28;SE;6;59%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;19;81%

Ogdensburg;Sleet;32;S;13;89%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;32;S;21;75%

Plattsburgh;Flurries;25;S;21;60%

Poughkeepsie;Snow;29;SE;7;51%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;18;76%

Rome;Cloudy;27;ESE;12;92%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;28;SSW;16;84%

Shirley;Cloudy;37;S;6;66%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;34;S;17;69%

Watertown;Cloudy;34;S;18;81%

Wellsville;Cloudy;32;S;9;92%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;38;S;6;64%

White Plains;Flurries;31;E;5;61%

