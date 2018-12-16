NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Sunday, December 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;33;N;6;95%
Binghamton;Cloudy;33;NNE;8;95%
Buffalo;Cloudy;39;NE;7;86%
Central Park;Showers;40;NE;20;96%
Dansville;Cloudy;37;NNW;9;92%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;40;N;6;81%
East Hampton;Showers;41;ENE;14;88%
Elmira;Cloudy;39;N;3;85%
Farmingdale;Showers;41;ENE;18;92%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;33;NE;6;79%
Fulton;Showers;38;N;6;64%
Glens Falls;Snow;37;N;7;72%
Islip;Showers;41;ENE;15;95%
Ithaca;Showers;37;NE;6;86%
Jamestown;Cloudy;36;NNW;7;93%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;34;NE;8;88%
Montauk;Showers;44;ENE;16;85%
Montgomery;Cloudy;36;NNE;14;92%
Monticello;Rain;33;ENE;13;98%
New York;Rain;40;ENE;15;96%
New York Jfk;Showers;42;NE;17;95%
New York Lga;Rain;40;NE;21;92%
Newburgh;Cloudy;37;NE;12;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;38;NNE;9;87%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;33;NNE;7;85%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;NNE;5;92%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;36;N;10;92%
Rochester;Showers;39;ENE;5;88%
Rome;Showers;35;ESE;6;88%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;75%
Shirley;Showers;41;N;7;88%
Syracuse;Cloudy;35;NE;9;84%
Watertown;Cloudy;35;N;3;78%
Wellsville;Cloudy;35;ESE;8;100%
Westhampton Beach;Rain;42;ENE;12;85%
White Plains;Showers;39;NE;13;88%
