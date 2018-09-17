NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;63;SSE;4;100%
Binghamton;Fog;61;SSE;6;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;68;S;5;87%
Central Park;Partly cloudy;69;ESE;1;89%
Dansville;Cloudy;63;SSE;7;90%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;5;87%
East Hampton;Fog;57;Calm;0;98%
Elmira;Fog;60;Calm;0;92%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Fort Drum;Clear;66;S;4;96%
Fulton;Cloudy;64;SE;3;89%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;3;100%
Islip;Cloudy;65;Calm;1;95%
Ithaca;Cloudy;63;E;3;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;64;SSE;9;89%
Massena;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;100%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Montgomery;Fog;63;SSW;3;96%
Monticello;Cloudy;58;Calm;1;100%
New York;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;2;89%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;67;ENE;3;100%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;71;SE;5;83%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;67;S;4;87%
Ogdensburg;Clear;66;S;3;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;SSW;5;92%
Plattsburgh;Clear;63;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;96%
Rochester;Mostly clear;63;SW;5;96%
Rome;Cloudy;63;SE;5;100%
Saranac Lake;Fog;55;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Fog;61;Calm;0;96%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Watertown;Clear;69;N;3;86%
Wellsville;Cloudy;63;SE;5;96%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;61;Calm;0;82%
White Plains;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%
