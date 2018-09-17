NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;63;SSE;4;100%

Binghamton;Fog;61;SSE;6;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;68;S;5;87%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;69;ESE;1;89%

Dansville;Cloudy;63;SSE;7;90%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;5;87%

East Hampton;Fog;57;Calm;0;98%

Elmira;Fog;60;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

Fort Drum;Clear;66;S;4;96%

Fulton;Cloudy;64;SE;3;89%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;3;100%

Islip;Cloudy;65;Calm;1;95%

Ithaca;Cloudy;63;E;3;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;64;SSE;9;89%

Massena;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;100%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Montgomery;Fog;63;SSW;3;96%

Monticello;Cloudy;58;Calm;1;100%

New York;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;2;89%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;67;ENE;3;100%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;71;SE;5;83%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;67;S;4;87%

Ogdensburg;Clear;66;S;3;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;SSW;5;92%

Plattsburgh;Clear;63;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Mostly clear;63;SW;5;96%

Rome;Cloudy;63;SE;5;100%

Saranac Lake;Fog;55;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Fog;61;Calm;0;96%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%

Watertown;Clear;69;N;3;86%

Wellsville;Cloudy;63;SE;5;96%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;61;Calm;0;82%

White Plains;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%

_____

