NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;4;77%

Binghamton;Showers;50;ESE;6;96%

Buffalo;Showers;58;ENE;13;77%

Central Park;Showers;55;N;5;86%

Dansville;Showers;56;SSE;12;80%

Dunkirk;Showers;57;NE;13;82%

East Hampton;Showers;56;ENE;3;88%

Elmira;Rain;55;E;12;83%

Farmingdale;Showers;56;NE;10;89%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;53;ESE;8;76%

Fulton;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;71%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;5;96%

Islip;Showers;61;NE;13;76%

Ithaca;Showers;53;E;9;82%

Jamestown;Rain;52;E;12;98%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;3;89%

Montauk;Showers;61;ENE;9;77%

Montgomery;Rain;54;NE;7;89%

Monticello;Rain;51;E;11;84%

New York;Showers;55;N;5;86%

New York Jfk;Showers;56;NE;15;96%

New York Lga;Showers;59;E;16;74%

Newburgh;Showers;54;E;9;93%

Niagara Falls;Rain;58;ENE;14;69%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;48;E;3;80%

Penn (Yan);Showers;55;E;9;83%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;47;W;3;83%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;56;E;5;74%

Rochester;Cloudy;56;ESE;15;80%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;53;E;12;76%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Showers;56;N;3;86%

Syracuse;Cloudy;52;E;8;86%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;49;E;5;89%

Wellsville;Showers;52;ESE;14;96%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;58;ENE;7;80%

White Plains;Showers;53;ENE;9;82%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather