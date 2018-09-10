NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;4;77%
Binghamton;Showers;50;ESE;6;96%
Buffalo;Showers;58;ENE;13;77%
Central Park;Showers;55;N;5;86%
Dansville;Showers;56;SSE;12;80%
Dunkirk;Showers;57;NE;13;82%
East Hampton;Showers;56;ENE;3;88%
Elmira;Rain;55;E;12;83%
Farmingdale;Showers;56;NE;10;89%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;53;ESE;8;76%
Fulton;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;71%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;5;96%
Islip;Showers;61;NE;13;76%
Ithaca;Showers;53;E;9;82%
Jamestown;Rain;52;E;12;98%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;3;89%
Montauk;Showers;61;ENE;9;77%
Montgomery;Rain;54;NE;7;89%
Monticello;Rain;51;E;11;84%
New York;Showers;55;N;5;86%
New York Jfk;Showers;56;NE;15;96%
New York Lga;Showers;59;E;16;74%
Newburgh;Showers;54;E;9;93%
Niagara Falls;Rain;58;ENE;14;69%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;48;E;3;80%
Penn (Yan);Showers;55;E;9;83%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;47;W;3;83%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;56;E;5;74%
Rochester;Cloudy;56;ESE;15;80%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;53;E;12;76%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Showers;56;N;3;86%
Syracuse;Cloudy;52;E;8;86%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;49;E;5;89%
Wellsville;Showers;52;ESE;14;96%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;58;ENE;7;80%
White Plains;Showers;53;ENE;9;82%
