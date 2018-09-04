NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;72;WNW;5;90%
Binghamton;Clear;68;NW;5;96%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;72;NNW;3;88%
Central Park;Clear;81;W;5;66%
Dansville;Mostly clear;69;SSE;3;92%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;71;SSE;2;90%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Fog;70;WSW;6;96%
Farmingdale;Clear;76;W;5;93%
Fort Drum;Clear;70;W;3;100%
Fulton;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;89%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Clear;74;W;6;100%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;5;89%
Montauk;Partly cloudy;75;SW;3;100%
Montgomery;Clear;71;SSW;8;89%
Monticello;Clear;69;WNW;3;96%
New York;Clear;81;W;5;66%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;79;W;7;97%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;83;WNW;12;62%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;73;W;6;88%
Niagara Falls;Fog;71;NNW;2;86%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;69;N;3;88%
Penn (Yan);Clear;71;Calm;0;89%
Plattsburgh;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;73;Calm;0;87%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;71;WSW;3;96%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Mostly clear;76;SW;3;93%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;W;7;100%
Watertown;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%
Wellsville;Clear;68;SSW;2;96%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
White Plains;Clear;75;NNW;6;81%
_____
