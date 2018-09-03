NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, September 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;71;S;5;91%

Binghamton;Clear;70;SSW;6;93%

Buffalo;Clear;74;SW;7;85%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;76;W;4;87%

Dansville;Clear;73;N;5;87%

Dunkirk;Clear;73;SSW;8;87%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;73;N;2;95%

Elmira;Clear;68;N;0;93%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;5;93%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;75;SW;9;100%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;84%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;72;SSW;6;93%

Islip;Partly cloudy;72;SW;5;100%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;90%

Jamestown;Clear;71;SSW;6;89%

Massena;Partly cloudy;75;SW;10;90%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;71;SW;3;96%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;68;SW;2;100%

New York;Cloudy;75;WSW;5;92%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;75;WSW;10;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;78;SW;7;81%

Newburgh;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;75;SW;7;82%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;71;N;2;94%

Penn (Yan);Clear;74;SSW;7;87%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Clear;75;SW;8;93%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;3;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;68;WSW;3;100%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;3;90%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Watertown;Clear;75;S;6;84%

Wellsville;Clear;73;SW;7;90%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;5;90%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;73;N;2;95%

