NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;73;NW;2;85%

Binghamton;Sunny;64;WSW;7;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;8;84%

Central Park;Sunny;72;WNW;5;81%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;7;86%

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;75;SW;8;77%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;5;83%

Elmira;Sunny;66;WSW;8;93%

Farmingdale;Sunny;72;WNW;7;83%

Fort Drum;Sunny;71;W;7;100%

Fulton;Partly sunny;72;W;8;75%

Glens Falls;Fog;67;WSW;5;100%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;76;WNW;7;78%

Ithaca;Sunny;66;Calm;0;96%

Jamestown;Sunny;64;S;3;96%

Massena;Partly sunny;72;SW;7;93%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;74;W;6;90%

Montgomery;Sunny;71;SW;6;89%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;70;W;5;80%

New York;Sunny;72;WNW;5;81%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;75;W;9;78%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;75;WNW;10;70%

Newburgh;Sunny;72;WSW;6;93%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;75;WSW;7;79%

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;72;SSW;6;95%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;70;SW;10;81%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;69;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Cloudy;70;SW;8;96%

Rome;Fog;69;WNW;7;100%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;3;100%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;9;90%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;71;SW;6;89%

Watertown;Sunny;71;SSW;3;93%

Wellsville;Sunny;67;W;9;90%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;73;NW;7;80%

White Plains;Partly sunny;72;WNW;9;83%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather