NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;73;NW;2;85%
Binghamton;Sunny;64;WSW;7;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;8;84%
Central Park;Sunny;72;WNW;5;81%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;7;86%
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;75;SW;8;77%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;5;83%
Elmira;Sunny;66;WSW;8;93%
Farmingdale;Sunny;72;WNW;7;83%
Fort Drum;Sunny;71;W;7;100%
Fulton;Partly sunny;72;W;8;75%
Glens Falls;Fog;67;WSW;5;100%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;76;WNW;7;78%
Ithaca;Sunny;66;Calm;0;96%
Jamestown;Sunny;64;S;3;96%
Massena;Partly sunny;72;SW;7;93%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;74;W;6;90%
Montgomery;Sunny;71;SW;6;89%
Monticello;Intermittent clouds;70;W;5;80%
New York;Sunny;72;WNW;5;81%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;75;W;9;78%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;75;WNW;10;70%
Newburgh;Sunny;72;WSW;6;93%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;75;WSW;7;79%
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;72;SSW;6;95%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;70;SW;10;81%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;69;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Cloudy;70;SW;8;96%
Rome;Fog;69;WNW;7;100%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;3;100%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;9;90%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;71;SW;6;89%
Watertown;Sunny;71;SSW;3;93%
Wellsville;Sunny;67;W;9;90%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;73;NW;7;80%
White Plains;Partly sunny;72;WNW;9;83%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather