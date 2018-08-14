NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;83;WNW;10;64%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;7;86%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;7;70%

Central Park;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;93%

Dansville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;10;63%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;11;76%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;6;87%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny w/ showers;80;SW;16;68%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;78;NNE;5;93%

Fulton;Showers;74;WNW;9;81%

Glens Falls;Thunderstorms;73;NNE;6;90%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;80;S;12;80%

Ithaca;Cloudy;68;NW;7;96%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;75;WNW;9;61%

Massena;Partly sunny;82;NNE;3;71%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;9;78%

Montgomery;Sunny;76;S;6;79%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;9;79%

New York;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;93%

New York Jfk;Thunderstorms;73;NW;3;80%

New York Lga;Thunderstorms;75;SSW;8;78%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;7;78%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;83;W;7;48%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;79;NE;3;74%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;73;WNW;5;80%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;81;S;5;57%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;77;SSW;7;68%

Rochester;Cloudy;77;NW;7;84%

Rome;Cloudy;72;SW;10;90%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;77;SSE;5;57%

Shirley;Partly sunny;80;SSW;12;73%

Syracuse;Thunderstorms;70;NW;10;98%

Watertown;Partly sunny;79;N;9;71%

Wellsville;Cloudy;71;W;10;86%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;79;SW;13;68%

White Plains;Thunderstorms;78;SSW;7;66%

