NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;83;WNW;10;64%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;7;86%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;7;70%
Central Park;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;93%
Dansville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;10;63%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;11;76%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;6;87%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny w/ showers;80;SW;16;68%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;78;NNE;5;93%
Fulton;Showers;74;WNW;9;81%
Glens Falls;Thunderstorms;73;NNE;6;90%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;80;S;12;80%
Ithaca;Cloudy;68;NW;7;96%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;75;WNW;9;61%
Massena;Partly sunny;82;NNE;3;71%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;9;78%
Montgomery;Sunny;76;S;6;79%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;9;79%
New York;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;93%
New York Jfk;Thunderstorms;73;NW;3;80%
New York Lga;Thunderstorms;75;SSW;8;78%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;7;78%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;83;W;7;48%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;79;NE;3;74%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;73;WNW;5;80%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;81;S;5;57%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;77;SSW;7;68%
Rochester;Cloudy;77;NW;7;84%
Rome;Cloudy;72;SW;10;90%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;77;SSE;5;57%
Shirley;Partly sunny;80;SSW;12;73%
Syracuse;Thunderstorms;70;NW;10;98%
Watertown;Partly sunny;79;N;9;71%
Wellsville;Cloudy;71;W;10;86%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;79;SW;13;68%
White Plains;Thunderstorms;78;SSW;7;66%
_____
