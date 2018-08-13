NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Monday, August 13, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;77;NNE;7;81%

Binghamton;Rain;68;ENE;5;96%

Buffalo;Cloudy;76;NNE;6;75%

Central Park;Rain;73;NE;6;93%

Dansville;Rain;71;N;3;89%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;76;N;5;72%

East Hampton;Cloudy;73;E;15;95%

Elmira;Cloudy;73;ENE;10;80%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;NE;7;87%

Fort Drum;Partly Sunny w/ showers;81;N;7;69%

Fulton;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;66%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;77;NE;6;73%

Islip;Cloudy;79;ENE;9;82%

Ithaca;Rain;70;NNW;5;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;72;N;9;68%

Massena;Partly sunny;83;ENE;8;69%

Montauk;Cloudy;75;E;8;93%

Montgomery;Rain;71;NNE;13;96%

Monticello;Thunderstorms;72;NE;8;86%

New York;Rain;73;NE;6;93%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;NE;5;93%

New York Lga;Cloudy;74;NE;10;90%

Newburgh;Rain;72;NNE;12;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;7;75%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;81;N;7;68%

Penn (Yan);Showers;69;NW;5;83%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;81;E;6;57%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;72;N;8;90%

Rochester;Cloudy;75;ENE;6;84%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;73%

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;78;E;7;59%

Shirley;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;92%

Syracuse;Showers;76;N;3;87%

Watertown;Partly sunny;83;N;8;58%

Wellsville;Cloudy;68;N;8;93%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;78;E;6;81%

White Plains;Rain;72;N;5;93%

