NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Monday, August 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;77;NNE;7;81%
Binghamton;Rain;68;ENE;5;96%
Buffalo;Cloudy;76;NNE;6;75%
Central Park;Rain;73;NE;6;93%
Dansville;Rain;71;N;3;89%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;76;N;5;72%
East Hampton;Cloudy;73;E;15;95%
Elmira;Cloudy;73;ENE;10;80%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;NE;7;87%
Fort Drum;Partly Sunny w/ showers;81;N;7;69%
Fulton;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;66%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;77;NE;6;73%
Islip;Cloudy;79;ENE;9;82%
Ithaca;Rain;70;NNW;5;96%
Jamestown;Cloudy;72;N;9;68%
Massena;Partly sunny;83;ENE;8;69%
Montauk;Cloudy;75;E;8;93%
Montgomery;Rain;71;NNE;13;96%
Monticello;Thunderstorms;72;NE;8;86%
New York;Rain;73;NE;6;93%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;NE;5;93%
New York Lga;Cloudy;74;NE;10;90%
Newburgh;Rain;72;NNE;12;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;7;75%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;81;N;7;68%
Penn (Yan);Showers;69;NW;5;83%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;81;E;6;57%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;72;N;8;90%
Rochester;Cloudy;75;ENE;6;84%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;73%
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;78;E;7;59%
Shirley;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;92%
Syracuse;Showers;76;N;3;87%
Watertown;Partly sunny;83;N;8;58%
Wellsville;Cloudy;68;N;8;93%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;78;E;6;81%
White Plains;Rain;72;N;5;93%
_____
