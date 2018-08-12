NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Sunday, August 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;77;N;6;74%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;74;E;6;66%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;81;ENE;6;50%
Central Park;Sunny;83;N;7;64%
Dansville;Cloudy;80;NW;7;51%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;78;N;7;58%
East Hampton;Cloudy;80;SE;8;77%
Elmira;Sunny;81;NNE;6;57%
Farmingdale;Thunderstorms;77;N;6;84%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;81;NNW;6;57%
Fulton;Cloudy;80;N;3;57%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;74;NNE;7;76%
Islip;Cloudy;82;E;8;76%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;73;N;3;75%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;74;ESE;6;61%
Massena;Sunny;82;ENE;12;54%
Montauk;Cloudy;78;N;5;84%
Montgomery;Cloudy;76;N;7;76%
Monticello;Cloudy;77;ENE;8;69%
New York;Sunny;83;N;7;64%
New York Jfk;Thunderstorms;75;Calm;0;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;81;NE;10;66%
Newburgh;Cloudy;77;E;8;78%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;81;N;5;57%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;82;N;8;54%
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;76;N;6;68%
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;80;N;3;55%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;77;N;7;73%
Rochester;Partly sunny;81;NW;7;48%
Rome;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;60%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;76;NE;10;61%
Shirley;Partly sunny;83;N;6;73%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;71%
Watertown;Partly sunny;83;NNE;9;52%
Wellsville;Partly sunny;76;NE;7;59%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;81;ENE;7;71%
White Plains;Cloudy;77;SE;6;81%
