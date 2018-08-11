NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Rain;72;ENE;3;79%

Binghamton;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;83%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;81;N;7;45%

Central Park;Cloudy;75;N;5;87%

Dansville;Sunny;78;N;3;51%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;78;N;9;52%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;73;ESE;7;90%

Elmira;Cloudy;76;N;6;68%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;75;SE;12;84%

Fort Drum;Sunny;80;ESE;7;46%

Fulton;Sunny;78;SSW;3;55%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;73;NNW;3;68%

Islip;Cloudy;79;SE;9;78%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;83%

Jamestown;Sunny;76;N;5;55%

Massena;Sunny;82;N;5;43%

Montauk;Rain;72;E;3;100%

Montgomery;Rain;70;NNE;9;93%

Monticello;Thunderstorms;71;E;6;84%

New York;Cloudy;75;N;5;87%

New York Jfk;Showers;75;ESE;9;90%

New York Lga;Cloudy;77;E;9;76%

Newburgh;Showers;72;ENE;8;100%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;81;NNE;7;47%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;83;Calm;0;41%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;76;N;5;61%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;79;ESE;12;48%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;72;NW;7;90%

Rochester;Partly sunny;82;NE;9;37%

Rome;Cloudy;69;E;3;83%

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;53%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;93%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;71%

Watertown;Sunny;81;NW;6;48%

Wellsville;Cloudy;76;NNW;6;64%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;ESE;7;90%

White Plains;Cloudy;73;E;6;84%

_____

