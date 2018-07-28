NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 28, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;68;S;5;93%
Binghamton;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;67;SSW;5;77%
Central Park;Clear;71;Calm;0;93%
Dansville;Cloudy;65;ESE;6;77%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;5;81%
East Hampton;Cloudy;71;SE;3;97%
Elmira;Fog;63;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%
Fort Drum;Clear;64;SSE;6;100%
Fulton;Clear;62;SE;3;83%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;67;S;6;96%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;74;N;1;86%
Ithaca;Clear;63;E;6;100%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;3;77%
Massena;Clear;66;SSW;7;81%
Montauk;Thunderstorms;74;Calm;0;100%
Montgomery;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;64;E;2;96%
New York;Clear;72;Calm;0;90%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;72;Calm;0;100%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;5;79%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;65;WNW;6;86%
Ogdensburg;Clear;65;S;5;85%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;65;S;5;84%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;69;SW;3;87%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;68;SE;3;93%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;64;WSW;6;78%
Rome;Partly cloudy;66;E;3;97%
Saranac Lake;Clear;56;SSW;3;100%
Shirley;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;65;ESE;3;100%
Watertown;Clear;64;S;5;86%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;96%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather