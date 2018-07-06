NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM EDT Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;7;86%
Binghamton;Cloudy;75;SW;10;81%
Buffalo;Thunderstorms;77;W;10;90%
Central Park;Clear;81;S;1;73%
Dansville;Cloudy;78;SE;7;75%
Dunkirk;Thunderstorms;75;SW;9;93%
East Hampton;Cloudy;75;SW;9;95%
Elmira;Clear;79;WSW;7;73%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;78;SSW;15;86%
Fort Drum;Clear;81;SW;15;83%
Fulton;Cloudy;77;S;9;76%
Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;8;87%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;13;94%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;77;S;5;84%
Jamestown;Thunderstorms;73;SW;8;88%
Massena;Clear;83;SSW;12;73%
Montauk;Cloudy;76;SSW;8;97%
Montgomery;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;5;81%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;8;89%
New York;Clear;81;SW;8;73%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;77;S;15;93%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;83;SSW;16;67%
Newburgh;Clear;82;SSW;6;78%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;10;86%
Ogdensburg;Clear;81;SSW;8;77%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;10;71%
Plattsburgh;Clear;76;N;3;93%
Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;76%
Rochester;Cloudy;78;SW;8;90%
Rome;Showers;77;N;7;76%
Saranac Lake;Clear;77;SW;8;81%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;14;93%
Syracuse;Cloudy;73;SSW;6;100%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;81;SW;12;76%
Wellsville;Clear;72;WSW;7;87%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;77;SSW;12;87%
White Plains;Clear;77;SSE;7;87%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather