NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;75;NNE;1;80%
Binghamton;Sunny;70;ENE;3;75%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;75;SE;4;73%
Central Park;Hazy sunshine;79;Calm;0;84%
Dansville;Sunny;69;SE;8;78%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;75;ESE;2;80%
East Hampton;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;95%
Elmira;Sunny;68;Calm;0;89%
Farmingdale;Sunny;77;Calm;0;90%
Fort Drum;Sunny;69;SSE;5;100%
Fulton;Sunny;66;Calm;0;83%
Glens Falls;Sunny;72;N;5;81%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;75;N;2;90%
Ithaca;Sunny;65;E;5;86%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;73;ESE;5;88%
Massena;Sunny;67;Calm;0;96%
Montauk;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%
Montgomery;Partly sunny;74;NNE;3;96%
Monticello;Intermittent clouds;74;ENE;2;84%
New York;Hazy sunshine;79;Calm;0;84%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;5;96%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;80;NE;5;76%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;78%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;73;ENE;4;72%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;73;Calm;0;85%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;68;WSW;5;89%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;69;Calm;0;75%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;87%
Rochester;Partly sunny;67;Calm;0;90%
Rome;Sunny;67;Calm;0;93%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;58;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;100%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;66;Calm;0;100%
Watertown;Sunny;66;Calm;0;93%
Wellsville;Thunderstorms;73;N;3;75%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%
White Plains;Fog;75;NW;3;90%
