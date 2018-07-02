NY Current Conditions
Updated 8:05 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, July 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;80;S;4;81%
Binghamton;Sunny;76;SW;6;73%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;8;77%
Central Park;Sunny;81;Calm;0;68%
Dansville;Sunny;73;SE;7;80%
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;78;SSW;9;75%
East Hampton;Sunny;74;Calm;0;88%
Elmira;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Sunny;77;Calm;0;84%
Fort Drum;Sunny;77;SSE;8;76%
Fulton;Sunny;78;S;7;68%
Glens Falls;Sunny;78;SW;5;86%
Islip;Hazy sunshine;78;E;3;88%
Ithaca;Sunny;76;SSE;6;79%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;72;S;6;82%
Massena;Sunny;77;SSW;6;93%
Montauk;Partly sunny;70;ENE;3;100%
Montgomery;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Partly sunny;75;N;1;78%
New York;Sunny;81;Calm;0;68%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;77;SW;3;93%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;78;ENE;9;78%
Newburgh;Hazy sunshine;75;N;2;90%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;80;SSW;10;70%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;79;SSW;6;79%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;74;SW;8;81%
Plattsburgh;Intermittent clouds;76;N;3;92%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;73;Calm;0;90%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;77;SW;10;78%
Rome;Sunny;76;ESE;6;81%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Sunny;74;Calm;0;96%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;79;SSE;3;78%
Watertown;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;75%
Wellsville;Sunny;73;N;5;84%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;75;Calm;0;87%
White Plains;Sunny;76;Calm;0;84%
_____
