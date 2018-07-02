NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, July 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;80;S;4;81%

Binghamton;Sunny;76;SW;6;73%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;8;77%

Central Park;Sunny;81;Calm;0;68%

Dansville;Sunny;73;SE;7;80%

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;78;SSW;9;75%

East Hampton;Sunny;74;Calm;0;88%

Elmira;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Sunny;77;Calm;0;84%

Fort Drum;Sunny;77;SSE;8;76%

Fulton;Sunny;78;S;7;68%

Glens Falls;Sunny;78;SW;5;86%

Islip;Hazy sunshine;78;E;3;88%

Ithaca;Sunny;76;SSE;6;79%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;72;S;6;82%

Massena;Sunny;77;SSW;6;93%

Montauk;Partly sunny;70;ENE;3;100%

Montgomery;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Partly sunny;75;N;1;78%

New York;Sunny;81;Calm;0;68%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;77;SW;3;93%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;78;ENE;9;78%

Newburgh;Hazy sunshine;75;N;2;90%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;80;SSW;10;70%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;79;SSW;6;79%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;74;SW;8;81%

Plattsburgh;Intermittent clouds;76;N;3;92%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;73;Calm;0;90%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;77;SW;10;78%

Rome;Sunny;76;ESE;6;81%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Sunny;74;Calm;0;96%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;79;SSE;3;78%

Watertown;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;75%

Wellsville;Sunny;73;N;5;84%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;75;Calm;0;87%

White Plains;Sunny;76;Calm;0;84%

