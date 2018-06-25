NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Monday, June 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;72;NW;12;42%

Binghamton;Sunny;68;N;16;40%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;73;NNE;9;41%

Central Park;Partly sunny;79;N;5;41%

Dansville;Sunny;72;NW;14;39%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;69;NNE;8;49%

East Hampton;Sunny;75;N;12;52%

Elmira;Sunny;73;NNE;12;42%

Farmingdale;Sunny;77;N;17;40%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;68;N;13;39%

Fulton;Sunny;71;NNW;13;38%

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;71;NNE;13;45%

Islip;Partly sunny;77;N;16;47%

Ithaca;Partly sunny;68;NW;15;43%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;66;N;10;56%

Massena;Sunny;70;WNW;13;37%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;75;NNW;10;51%

Montgomery;Sunny;78;N;10;34%

Monticello;Partly sunny;71;NW;16;45%

New York;Partly sunny;79;N;5;41%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;79;N;13;41%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;78;NNE;10;39%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;77;NNW;16;38%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;71;NNE;8;42%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;72;NNW;12;32%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;69;NNW;13;37%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;71;NW;13;32%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;77;N;12;31%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;71;N;12;34%

Rome;Sunny;74;N;12;31%

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;62;N;10;43%

Shirley;Partly sunny;76;NNW;20;46%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;70;WNW;16;45%

Watertown;Sunny;70;NNW;12;37%

Wellsville;Sunny;67;NNW;12;52%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;78;NNW;15;38%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;15;47%

